Baby Girl is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! Her facial scar from a run-in with a barbed-wire fence hides a sweet personality. Baby Girl loves running around outside but would also make for a great inside family dog to snuggle with. She loves getting attention and being petted or getting treats. She also loves playing with other dogs. She is 4 years old and has heartworms, but she has been started on treatment and her fee has been reduced to $50 to help her new family cover the cost of continuing treatment. Baby Girl came in with a litter of puppies which have all been sent to their new homes. To see Baby Girl or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.