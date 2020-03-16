Pet of the Week

Jasper is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He loves people and gets along well with other dogs. He should be in a home without cats, however. Jasper is independent but enjoys attention and especially treats, and he walks well on a leash. He is laid back most of the time but will get fired up if he gets to play outside with you or his doggy friends. To meet Jasper or one of his many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.

 Courtesy photo

