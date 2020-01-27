Fancy is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He’s a spunky, charismatic cat who would thrive in a home with no other feline siblings. He likes lots of cuddles and will rub against you affectionately. He also likes to be carried and does well with all ages. Fancy has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his age-appropriate vaccinations. To meet Fancy or one of his many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.