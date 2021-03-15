Buffy is the Noah's Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He would be the purrfect addition to catch mice in a shop, as he's independent but doesn't mind being petted now and then. He would do best with older kids and should be the only cat in the household as he is FIV positive. Feline immunodeficiency virus slowly affects a cat's immune system; it's a cat-only disease and cannot be spread to humans or other animals. To meet Buffy or one of his sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on petfinder.com.