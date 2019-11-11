Sugar is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She’s a busy girl and interested in what’s going on around her. She enjoys belly rubs, playing, “talking” with you and getting treats but has not shown much interest in toys. Sugar is a little picky with who she becomes friends with, so bring your dogs to meet her if you’re considering adoption. To meet Sugar or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.