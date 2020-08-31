Casper is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! The shelter thanks everyone who adopted the 56 animals that found a home during Clear the Shelter last week. Casper is among the dogs and cats that still need a new home. She has a sweet personality, calm demeanor and bunny-soft fur. She loves people and and gets along well with other dogs. She is deaf, which is common in white-faced, blue-eyed dogs. To meet Casper or one of her sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.