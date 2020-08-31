Casper is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! The shelter thanks everyone who adopted the 56 animals that found a home during Clear the Shelter last week. Casper is among the dogs and cats that still need a new home. She has a sweet personality, calm demeanor and bunny-soft fur. She loves people and and gets along well with other dogs. She is deaf, which is common in white-faced, blue-eyed dogs. To meet Casper or one of her sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
PHOTO: Pet of the week
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING: 3 Gainesville ISD students test positive for coronavirus
- BREAKING: Gainesville ISD confirms more coronavirus cases, quarantines
- Week 1 High School Football Scores
- Callisburg Wildcats: Laying the foundation
- Growth denied: City council rejects business’s 2nd rezone request for bigger space
- GISD extends mask requirement to elementaries
- Gainesville Leopards: Taking the next step
- UPDATED: CCSO: Man charged with killing brother
- Leopards fall to Caddo Mills in season opener
- GISD lowers taxes: Growing property values in district led to decrease
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.