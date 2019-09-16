Sammy is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He is a 2-year-old mixed breed dog who’s looking for a second chance. He was brought in by his owner who could no longer provide a proper home for him.
He comes off a little shy at first, but that could be from the big change of being brought to the shelter. He was a loving dog at his home and has been such a sweet boy at the shelter. He would become a very loyal companion. He enjoys laying right next to you for snuggles and gets excited about going on walks. He loves playing with the other dogs.
He should be in a home with older children and prospective adoptive families should bring their other dogs to meet him.
To see Sammy or one of his many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.
