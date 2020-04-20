Penny is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She is timid towards new people until she gets to know them, so she would be best in a home without children. When she first came in, she was nearly feral and with the help of a special person at the shelter she has become a loving girl. Penny loves treats and enjoys having her head scratched. She also gets along well with other cats and would rub against them to show her affection. To meet Penny or one of her many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
PHOTO: Pet of the Week
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Taking on COVID-19: GHS grad working in nation’s hardest-hit area
- BREAKING: 2nd positive COVID-19 result returned in Cooke Co.
- FULL REPORT: Cooke County’s 2nd coronavirus case confirmed
- Road to recovery: Gainesville’s Hall beats heart condition, commits to Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Local coronavirus cases double this week
- Nail salon develops N95-equivalent mask design
- Man found unconscious, charged with drug crimes
- PHOTO: Firefighters in the house
- BREAKING: WinStar casino to remain closed through April 30
- Abbott: No school for rest of year
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.