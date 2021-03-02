Junior is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He’s a loving and affectionate cat who spends his shelter days in the front lobby, looking out the window and sunbathing. He would be great with kids as he loves to be petted and enjoys attention. He is FIV positive, meaning he has a slow virus that affects a cat's immune system over a period of years. It is a cat-only disease and cannot be spread to humans or other animals. Junior can still live a long and healthy life if kept indoors and free from stress, fed a high-quality diet and treated for any secondary problems as soon as they arise. To meet Junior or one of his sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.