Junior is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He’s a loving and affectionate cat who spends his shelter days in the front lobby, looking out the window and sunbathing. He would be great with kids as he loves to be petted and enjoys attention. He is FIV positive, meaning he has a slow virus that affects a cat's immune system over a period of years. It is a cat-only disease and cannot be spread to humans or other animals. Junior can still live a long and healthy life if kept indoors and free from stress, fed a high-quality diet and treated for any secondary problems as soon as they arise. To meet Junior or one of his sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
PHOTO: Pet of the Week
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
A graveside service for Elizabeth "Betty" Sue Holt, 80, of Gainesville, is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Callisburg Cemetery. Ms. Holt passed away February 19, 2021 in Gainesville. Betty was born September 5, 1940 in Gainesville to Mansel D. and Ethel Mae (Cole) H…
Most Popular
Articles
- Gainesville mayoral post contested; city, school board races set
- Muenster Lady Hornets dispatch Cisco to set up rematch with Lipan with trip to state tourney on the line
- Breaking: Abbott ends statewide mask mandates
- BREAKING: Gov. Abbott announces opening Texas 100 percent
- Houston bound: Teen welder to take her livestock feeder to world’s biggest stock show
- Opening back up: Bars allowed to reopen, restaurants can expand capacity
- Gainesville ISD school bus involved in morning crash
- Gov. Abbott weighing in on mask order
- Callisburg Wildcats advance to regional quarterfinal with win over Rains
- GPD reports no racial profiling
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.