Pet of the Week

Rex is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He loves going for a walk and playing with toys, and will chase one you throw and bring it back when you call to him. He’s learned to catch the plush toys in his mouth but hasn’t quite figured it out for balls yet. Because of Rex’s energy, he will need a secure fence to ensure he stays safely in the yard. To meet Rex or one of his many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.

 Courtesy photo

