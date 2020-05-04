Rex is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He loves going for a walk and playing with toys, and will chase one you throw and bring it back when you call to him. He’s learned to catch the plush toys in his mouth but hasn’t quite figured it out for balls yet. Because of Rex’s energy, he will need a secure fence to ensure he stays safely in the yard. To meet Rex or one of his many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
PHOTO: Pet of the Week
Graveside service for Billie Marie McCoy, 93, of Gainesville, are set for 11:00 AM Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery in Gainesville with the Rev. Mark Loewen officiating. No visitation will be held. Billie was born on February 5, 1927 in Gainesville to Price Dietz and Gladys (Mc…
