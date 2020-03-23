Mr. Wriggles is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He will meet you at the door when you arrive home, wriggling his booty with how happy he is to see you, hence the name. He is playfully active and loves to run around outside, especially if you have a big backyard. He would make a good family dog and loves snacks. His adoption fee is reduced to $25; and if you’re thinking of adopting him, bring along any dogs you already have to see if they get along. To meet Mr. Wriggles or one of his many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
