Fritz is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He’s an energetic boy, always on the move and curious about his surroundings. He loves to meet new people and appreciates getting attention. He knows sit and will come up to you and sit in front of you so he can be petted. His exuberant personality can be a bit much for some dogs, if you have kids or dogs bring them to meet him to make sure it is a good fit. He does need to go to a home without cats. To meet Fritz or one of his many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
PHOTO: Pet of the Week
A memorial service for Kenneth Leroy Otto, 79, of Gainesville, is scheduled for 2:00 PM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home with Fr. Kyle Walterscheid officiating. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM on Friday at the funeral home, prior to a private committal s…
Graveside services for Leonardo Huerta Rincon, 59, of Gainesville, are scheduled for 10:00 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery. Although no formal visitation is planned, you may pay your respects at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home prior to Monday. Mr. Rincon passed away o…
