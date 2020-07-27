Pet of the Week

Fritz is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He’s an energetic boy, always on the move and curious about his surroundings. He loves to meet new people and appreciates getting attention. He knows sit and will come up to you and sit in front of you so he can be petted. His exuberant personality can be a bit much for some dogs, if you have kids or dogs bring them to meet him to make sure it is a good fit. He does need to go to a home without cats. To meet Fritz or one of his many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.

