Avery is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She enjoys taking walks or running in the yard, and loves laying with you and enjoys rolling over for belly rubs. She has been at the shelter for two months and shelter staff think it’s because it takes time for her to show her loyalty. The shelter is looking either for an adoptive home or a foster home for Avery; she would benefit from getting out of the shelter and being able to connect with someone, even if it is temporary. To meet Celia or one of her many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
PHOTO: Pet of the Week
