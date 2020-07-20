Nala is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She loves meeting people, enjoys going on walks and would benefit from a daily stroll with a strong handler. She has lots of fun with other dogs. She has an active play style that would keep another dog entertained and exercised; staff ask that you bring in any dogs or children to meet her and ensure everyone gets along. Older kids may be better suited for Nala; she hasn’t shown aggression, but she could accidentally knock over a little one because of her energy and excitement. To meet Nala or one of her many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday.
featured
PHOTO: Pet of the Week
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING: 4 staff at Muenster clinic positive for coronavirus
- Breaking: Gainesville City Council moves to remove Confederate monument
- Family mourns in wake of coronavirus
- County judge: 4 hospitalized with COVID-19
- Monument to move: City council votes to relocate Confederate memorial (with videos)
- BREAKING: Walmart to require shoppers to wear face coverings
- BREAKING: Summer Sounds canceled for July
- BREAKING: Election Day results in
- Uptick in Valley View: City’s sales tax allocations increase by more than 25%
- No Summer Sounds in July: Other chamber events still on, director says
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.