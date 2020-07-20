Pet of the Week

Nala is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!

Nala is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She loves meeting people, enjoys going on walks and would benefit from a daily stroll with a strong handler. She has lots of fun with other dogs. She has an active play style that would keep another dog entertained and exercised; staff ask that you bring in any dogs or children to meet her and ensure everyone gets along. Older kids may be better suited for Nala; she hasn’t shown aggression, but she could accidentally knock over a little one because of her energy and excitement. To meet Nala or one of her many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you