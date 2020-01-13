Max is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He is a 1.5-year-old male domestic shorthair cat. Max weighs about 10.4 pounds and is feline leukemia negative but is positive for feline immunodeficiency virus. He loves to be petted on, scratched and remain in your presence. Although Max is FIV positive he can still live a healthy and happy life! FIV cannot be transmitted to people or dogs and the virus won’t survive in food bowls, in baskets or on litter trays, either. You won’t carry it on your clothes and transmit it later to other felines. It’s most often transmitted through deep bite wounds. For that reason, the shelter recommends Max be the only cat in the household. To meet Max or one of his many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.