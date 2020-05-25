Bargo is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!
He is independent and enjoys getting petted and loved on but doesn’t mind doing his own thing. He is calm and well-mannered and would be content laying by your feet while you relax.
He came to the shelter with mange, but has been treated for it and is growing hair back.
To meet Bargo or one of his many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
