Joy is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!
She is calm and would make a great inside dog. She loves to lay around the house and snack on treats or canned food. At her previous home she spent most of her time outside and would get bored and escape the yard, which is why she was brought to the shelter.
The previous owner said she was good with kids and cats and even had a rabbit friend. At the shelter, she is a little picky with friends and prefers smaller dogs so she should meet any dogs in your household before adoption. Joy is heartworm positive; her fee has been reduced to $50 and her heartworm treatment will be covered for a year, as well.
To meet Joy or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.
