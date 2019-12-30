Sibyl is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She came to the shelter in November as a stray that hasn’t had much interaction with people beyond receiving food from them, so she needs patience and love. Her moods range from seeking lots of head scratches to wanting to be left alone, but she would make a good barn cat. To meet Sibyl or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday; the shelter will be closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.
