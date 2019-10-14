Elma is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!
Looking for someone to spend those lazy days with? Look no further because this sweet girl Elma is the master at lazy days. She comes off more reserved when you first meet her. She is independent and doesn’t mind doing things on her own, but also enjoys being with you. She loves to cuddle and would make the perfect snuggle buddy. She enjoys laying with you and being petted and loved on. She is a very well-mannered, calm and easy-going girl that would enjoy a slow-paced kind of life.
She walks well on a leash and enjoys going on walks with you. If you really need to get her attention a treat always does the trick. This girl loves her snacks and when she hears that bag rattle, you’ll have her full focus. Elma also does well with other dogs and does enjoy playing with her furry friends that she made up here.
She is heart worm positive but has been started on treatment and her adoption fee has been reduced to $50 to help cover cost of treatment. Come meet this sweetheart here at Noah’s Ark Monday- Saturday 11-5, closed Thursday and Sunday. This special lady will be waiting patiently to meet her new family.
