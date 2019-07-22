Sirius is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She’s 2 years old and is laid back. She loves people and would get along well as a companion for adults or a family with older children. She is picky about her dog friends so if you already have a dog at home, the shelter asks that you bring yours along to meet her. Sirius is heartworm positive and is started on treatment; her adoption fee has been reduced to $50 to help cover the cost of continuing treatment. To meet Sirius or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal.