Minnie is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She has been at the shelter for seven months. She appears to be housebroken and would thrive in an active family where she can always be fetching balls. She loves hugs and gets very excited around people so older children would be better. Shelter staff advise that prospective adoptive families bring in their other pets to meet her, as with any new pet. To meet Minnie or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas. Also, the shelter is participating in a contest through Feb. 14 hosted by Petco Foundation. Supporters are asked to post a photo of a pet they adopted from Noah’s Ark to Facebook or Twitter every day and tag both the shelter and the foundation in the post, as well as add the #ShelterValentine hashtag.
