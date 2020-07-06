Charisma is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She is affectionate and loving, and enjoys laying beside you or in your lap. She gets along well with other cats, too, and when she went to the shelter with her nursing kittens, she also adopted some neonates who were at the shelter without a mom. To meet Charisma or one of her many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
PHOTO: Pet of the week
