Toni is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She has been at the shelter since the end of November, so her fee has been reduced to $25. She likes to rub up against your hands while you pet her, and she loves chin scratches and treats. She should be the only cat in the home but she gets along with dogs. To see Toni or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas or Twitter @NoahAnimal. The shelter will also host a Clear the Shelter event at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17, where all fees for every animal will be waived.