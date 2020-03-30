Shilo is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She is well behaved and family-oriented. She gets excited for walks, is potty trained and will try to wait till it’s time to go outside. She enjoys wandering the yard and relaxing outdoors when the weather is right. Shilo gets along with dogs but prefers her friends to be her size or smaller. To meet Shilo or one of her many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.