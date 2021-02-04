BooBoo is one of the many dogs at Noah's Ark Animal Shelter looking for the love of his life during the shelter's annual Lonely Hearts Adoption Event! Adoption fees for all available animals are 50% off — dogs will be $50, cats and kittens will be $25 and barn cats will be $12.50. Appointments for the event will be available 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 12-13. You're encouraged to bring your loved one in with you so they can pick out the perfect fur baby for themselves. To meet the adoptable pets, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.