Pet of the Week

Jewel is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!

 courtesy photo

Jewel is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She is focused on people and would love to have a job to wear out all her energy, like herding, high jumps or keeping a runner company. She knows how to sit and lay down would pick up on new tricks if taught. She loves to go out and play and will roll over for belly rubs. She will need to be in a home with a secure fence; prospective families with other pets or children should bring them to meet Jewel, too. To meet Jewel or one of her many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.

