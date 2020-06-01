Hope is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She’s a returnee to the shelter who had gotten adopted, but due to unfortunate health circumstances the adoptive couple decided it would be best to bring her back. She is still a happy girl who loves people. Hope seems to be potty-trained and enjoys going outside in the morning. She would make a good walking buddy, and she loves dogs but is not as fond of children. To meet Hope or one of her many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
PHOTO: Pet of the Week
