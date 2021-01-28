Hopper is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He loves to play and even knows how to fetch. He is active but does calm down when he gets outside and gets to play. Plus, Hopper loves to hop! He gets along with other dogs, though at times his energy can overwhelm the others. Bring kids or household animals to meet Hopper if you’re considering adopting him. To meet Hopper or one of his sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.