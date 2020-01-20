Jack is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He’s an energetic small-breed dog weighing 19 pounds. He has been adopted and returned to the shelter twice when the new owners didn’t realize how much energy they’d need taking him for walks or playing with him. He loves attention and activity and should be the only animal in his new home; he does not do well with other dogs and will go after cats. To meet Jack or one of his many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.