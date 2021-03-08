Dorothy Rose is the Noah's Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She's an adult with a loving personality and is housebroken. She loves being outside to run and play but also enjoys cuddling. To meet Dorothy Rose or one of her sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on petfinder.com.
PHOTO: Pet of the week
- Courtesy photo
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Funeral services for Linda Morrison Morgan, 65, of Callisburg, are pending with Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. Mrs. Morgan passed away March 4, 2021 in Callisburg.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'I need attention, and these kids help me get it': GISD board candidate accused of posting online under GPD chief's name
- ACLU defends school board candidate
- Houston bound: Teen welder to take her livestock feeder to world’s biggest stock show
- Breaking: Abbott ends statewide mask mandates
- BREAKING: Gov. Abbott announces opening Texas 100 percent
- Bigfoot bounty grows to more than $2 million
- Najera still eligible to run
- Top-ranked Muenster Lady Hornets fall short in regional final loss to Lipan
- Governor announces end to mask mandate, opening Texas to 100% capacity; Local officials react to Abbott’s announcement
- Muenster Lady Hornets dispatch Cisco to set up rematch with Lipan with trip to state tourney on the line
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.