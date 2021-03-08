Dorothy Rose is the Noah's Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She's an adult with a loving personality and is housebroken. She loves being outside to run and play but also enjoys cuddling. To meet Dorothy Rose or one of her sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on petfinder.com.