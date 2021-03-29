Cuddles is Noah's Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She enjoys a comfy spot to lay and keep a watch on things. As her name suggests, Cuddles loves to cuddle. She's ready to find her forever home as she is starting to get stressed out at the shelter. She doesn't like being confined, would do good with children and while she may enjoy being the only cat in the house, she does fine with the cats in our adoption room as long as she has a place of her own. To meet Cuddles or one of her sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on petfinder.com.