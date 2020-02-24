Pet of the Week

Tom is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He loves people and being loved on, especially scratches behind his ear. He can get along with other cats as long as he has a spot of his own; he prefers not to cuddle or play with other cats. He’s recovered from an abscess he had when he entered Noah’s Ark and hair is growing back where it was on his back. To meet Tom or one of his many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.

 Courtesy photo

