Celia is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!

Celia is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She likes to jump in your lap as soon as you sit down and if you are not paying attention to her when she wants it, she may even jump on your back or shoulders. She loves treats and can never say no to food Celia dislikes other cats and would need to be the household’s only feline. To meet Celia or one of her many sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.

