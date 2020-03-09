Gabby is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! She loves people and is a big fan of having her head scratched; she also loves to cuddle, but with cuddles and petting she is sure let you know when she is done. While she tolerates other cats, she would be happiest to be the only cat in the house. To meet Gabby or one of her many sheltermates, visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day but Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on Facebook @noahsarktexas.
PHOTO: Pet of the Week
