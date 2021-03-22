Walt is the Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He gets along with the males but definitely seems to enjoy his mornings out with two of the shelter’s female dogs. Walt is very well mannered with a calm demeanor. He doesn’t mind being gushed over but is also content with doing his own thing. To meet Walt or one of his sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on petfinder.com.