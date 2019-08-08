Visiting family in Gainesville all the way from the Toronto metro area, Ontario, Canada, 6-year-old Ashley Riley cools off in a fountain at the Leonard Park Aquatic Center as her mother, Amy Riley, watches nearby. Amy said the girl was enjoying the city pool as there’s nothing similar where they live. The pool’s last public swim day this season will be 1-6 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 11. Aerobics sessions will continue through Sept. 13.