Will Boyd of Gainesville Fire-Rescue sprinkles salt on the walkways in front of the Gainesville Municipal Building late Tuesday, Feb. 4, in advance of a forecast winter storm. The storm Wednesday brought mostly rain, with brief periods of sleet and snow around 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. All Cooke County schools canceled classes for the day Wednesday as icy roadways were expected and North Central Texas College delayed its start time until 10 a.m.
