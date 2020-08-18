Dominique Johnson speaks to about 50 protesters gathered on the steps of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St., on Monday evening, Aug. 17. The group decried the county commissioners’ vote that morning to keep the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument where it is on courthouse grounds. A group of counter-protesters grew throughout the evening, too. Gainesville police and Cooke County Sheriff’s deputies monitored the gathering but took no enforcement actions, according to Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips and Sheriff Terry Gilbert.
PHOTO: Protesters gather after vote
