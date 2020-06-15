Protesting

Protesters with PRO Gainesville stand Saturday, June 13, in front of the Cooke County Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on the northeast corner of the Cooke County Courthouse grounds in downtown Gainesville. Mark Clark, a spokesman for the group, said the group's goal is to protest at the monument nightly until it’s removed. The monument was put up about 1911, the year the courthouse was built.

 Sarah Einselen/Gainesville Daily Register

