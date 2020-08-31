Protesters walk west on California Street toward the Cooke County Courthouse on Sunday, Aug. 30. About a hundred advocated for the removal of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on courthouse grounds, 101 S. Dixon St., and a few open-carried rifles. About 40 counter-protesters also gathered on Dixon Street across from the courthouse. Protesters put up a temporary wooden structure with four nooses tied to it to represent white supremacist culture they say the monument is tied to. “When monuments were erected by the [United Daughters of the Confederacy] lynchings across the South and in our county increased,” a spokesperson said, including those who were killed in Gainesville’s Great Hanging in 1862. Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said officers conducted traffic stops in the area but otherwise didn’t take enforcement actions during the protest.
