About 75 protesters occupied the northeast lawn of the Cooke County Courthouse on Sunday evening, Aug. 23, calling for removal of the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on courthouse grounds. Roughly 100 counter-protesters, several open-carrying firearms, stood nearby or in front of the Cooke County Courthouse Annex across the street. Cooke County Sheriff’s deputies made two arrests during the protest, one on a parole violation and one on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, Sheriff Terry Gilbert said. The accused were not identifiably associated with either protesters or counter-protesters, he said. PRO Gainesville, which hosted the protest, is planning a similar one at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at the courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
PHOTO: Protests continue
