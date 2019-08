Gainesville resident Brynlee Smith, 9, pets Salty, a cat at the city’s Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter, during a visit she and her brother made Friday, Aug. 16, to play with the animals. Noah’s Ark will have a “Clear the Shelter” event Saturday, Aug. 17, where all fees for every animal will be waived. The shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the special event.