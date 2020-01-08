Lindsay 4-H member Amelia Becker leads her cow around the show ring Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Cooke County Fairgrounds during the Cooke County Junior Livestock Show. The livestock series continues today, Thursday, Jan. 9, with the rabbit show at 8 a.m., the poultry show at 10 a.m. and the lamb and goat show at 11 a.m. at the fair grounds, as well as the family and consumer sciences show from 3-6 p.m. at Landmark Bank Conference Center, 1112 E. California St.
