PHOTO: Receiving donations with open arms

Angel Madrid, left, an employee at Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center, and Abigail’s Arms volunteer Lauren Young get ready to wave signs on California Street at the Cooke County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 17, for North Texas Giving Day. The nonprofit surpassed its fundraising goal for the one-day online push, receiving 33 donations totaling $6,022. Ten other local agencies also participated in the regional fundraising initiative.