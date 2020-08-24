Rescue team deployed

Gainesville Fire-Rescue’s Swift Water Rescue Team deployed at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, to the southeast Texas coast as part of Texas Task Force 1. They were sent in response to the approach of Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

 Courtesy photo

Gainesville Fire-Rescue’s Swift Water Rescue Team deployed at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, to the southeast Texas coast as part of Texas Task Force 1. They were sent in response to the approach of Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

Tags

Recommended for you