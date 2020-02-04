Volunteers at the Cooke County Library worked with taxpayers first come, first served, and 11 taxpayers had already signed in during the first 15 minutes Tuesday, Feb. 4, of the library's free tax assistance session. Golgart, local coordinator for the Gainesville site, encouraged everyone to file a tax return even if they aren’t required to in order to head off potential fraudulent use of their Social Security number or other identifying information. Volunteer tax preparers will be at the library, 200 S. Weaver St. from 1-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14.
