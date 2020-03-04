Ribbon cut at mama’s boutique

Members of the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening Feb. 13 at Love At First Sight, a 5D ultrasound service and baby clothing store that recently opened at 400 E. California St. in Gainesville. Sisters-in-law Lindsey and Crystal Walterscheid are partners in the business, according to information from the chamber.

 Courtesy photo

