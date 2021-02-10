Lindsay Foster, the instructional technology coordinator at Gainesville Independent School District, was recently awarded a $2,5000 State Farm Teacher Assist grant to launch an entry-level course on robotics for younger students. Foster's application to the State Farm Teacher Assist program was one of 40 chosen out of 200 submitted, according to a State Farm press release. Foster wrote in the application that the robotics course will also introduce coding and programming.
featured
PHOTO: Robo-gadget granted
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Donald Ray Hawkins, 80, of Gainesville, passed away February 6, 2021 in Gainesville. Mr. Hawkins was born March 20, 1940 in Wichita Falls to Anson Galloway and Eura Dollie (Parker) Hawkins. He was raised in the Acme and Quanah areas and graduated from Texas Tech University. Don was then empl…
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff: County’s ‘most wanted’ captured
- Gainesville native and NFL wideout David Moore gives back to his community
- BREAKING: County launches COVID-19 vaccine signups
- Man faces 3 charges in connection with deadly weekend crash
- Muenster Lady Hornets polish off undefeated district slate with home win over Era
- VACCINES IN TEXAS: Waiting for their shot: Texans left to hurry up and wait for COVID-19 vaccines
- School delays for Thursday, Feb. 11: GISD having virtual day; NCTC on delay, some schools closed
- GISD super proposes November bond election
- NWS issues ice advisory; TxDOT pretreating highways
- 2 killed, 1 critically injured in weekend crash; GoFundMe set up to cover expenses
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.