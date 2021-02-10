Robo-gadget granted

Lindsay Foster, the instructional technology coordinator at Gainesville Independent School District, was recently awarded a $2,5000 State Farm Teacher Assist grant to launch an entry-level course on robotics for younger students. Foster's application to the State Farm Teacher Assist program was one of 40 chosen out of 200 submitted, according to a State Farm press release. Foster wrote in the application that the robotics course will also introduce coding and programming.

 Courtesy photo

Lindsay Foster, the instructional technology coordinator at Gainesville Independent School District, was recently awarded a $2,5000 State Farm Teacher Assist grant to launch an entry-level course on robotics for younger students. Foster's application to the State Farm Teacher Assist program was one of 40 chosen out of 200 submitted, according to a State Farm press release. Foster wrote in the application that the robotics course will also introduce coding and programming.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you