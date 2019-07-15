Construction continues on the new Fire Station No. 3. Crews were working on the roof and doing a bit of concrete work Monday, July 15. The 8,000-square-foot facility at 308 Culberson St. is expected to be completed later this year.
Funeral services for Beulah Copeland, long-time Gainesville resident, most recently of Greenville, are pending with Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. Mrs. Copeland passed away July 12, 2019 in Greenville. An online register is available at www.geojcarroll.com.
A graveside service for Jan L. Hacker, 59, of Valley View, is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Valley View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 17 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. Mrs. Hacker passed away July 5, 2019 …
