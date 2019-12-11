Safety check

Instructor James Guidry with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service talks car seat safety with Gainesville resident Yarha Lopez and her 6-month-old son Maximilano on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County.

 Megan Gray-Hatfield/Gainesville Daily Register

Instructor James Guidry with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service talks car seat safety with Gainesville resident Yarha Lopez and her 6-month-old son Maximilano on Wednesday, Dec.11 at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County.

Tags

Recommended for you