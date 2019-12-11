Instructor James Guidry with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service talks car seat safety with Gainesville resident Yarha Lopez and her 6-month-old son Maximilano on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cooke County.
Megan Gray-Hatfield/Gainesville Daily Register
PHOTO: Safety check
Nancy Kuykendall Minton of Denton, Texas has arrived at her heavenly home after 96 plus years of this earthly life. She was born July 27th, 1923 in Forestburg, Texas to Ernest Kuykendall and Anna Shults Kuykendall. She was born at 8PM on that evening at the family home after her mom cooked s…
Kayla Amber Castle, 24, passed away at her residence on December 7, 2019, in Gainesville, Texas. Born on April 15, 1995 in Gainesville, she was the daughter of Glenda Johnston and Nathan "D. J." Bell. She attended Gainesville schools and NCTC. Kayla was an accountant for Prime Morris in Vall…
Memorial service for Phillip David Dale Mack, 66, of Gainesville, are set for 2:00 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends after the service. Phillip was born on July 27, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois to Obie Lee Mack and Ruby…
Alice Juanita Gaston, 88, of Callisburg, Texas, passed away on December 7, 2019, at her home. A service is planned for Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Callisburg Church of Christ, with burial at the Callisburg Cemetery. A time of visitation with family and friends will be h…
